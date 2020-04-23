California curtails current commercial crab season to safeguard whales

Chuck Bonham, California’s fish and wildlife director, announced he will close the commercial crab season south of Mendocino County on May 15, six weeks early, to prevent potential entanglements of whales and other marine mammals.

The early closure was formalized Wednesday, one week after Bonham issued a preliminary determination declaring his plans. It deprives commercial crabbers of the final weeks of a season that began weeks late in December would have otherwise closed June 30.

But under the terms of a legal settlement reached last spring between Bonham and the Center for Biological Diversity, the presumptive season end was April 1.

So Bonham, who has been advised by working group, including fishermen, that met periodically to assess entanglement risk, has already let the season run longer than he might have.

Still, the news has upset many in the commercial fishing fleet who are having a difficult time finding markets for their product, given the mass closure of restaurants and disruption of trade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They noted that there is limited crab gear in the water at this time along the Central Coast, as many commercial fishermen and women prepare to launch for salmon May 1. Sporadic whale movement along the coast at this point in the season makes entanglement risk low, fishermen said.

“The risk of crab fishing gear harming endangered whales is statistically insignificant because of low concentrations of whales, as well as the relatively small amounts of gear being deployed,” said Crescent City fisherman Ben Platt, president of the California Coast Crab Association. “In fact, there have been no confirmed interactions between commercial Dungeness crab gear and any whales during the current crab season.”

The state’s intervention comes under a legal deal hashed out with environmentalists and fishermen after a spike several years ago in fatal whale entanglements in crabbing gear off the California coast.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

