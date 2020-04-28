Coronavirus brings new challenges for apartment dwellers in Sonoma County

Under normal circumstances, hospital worker Tiffany Lacey makes hygiene a priority. But with the shelter-in-place order, it’s never been more critical to keep her uniform clean to avoid picking up the coronavirus at her job and bringing it home to her family and neighbors at her north Santa Rosa apartment complex.

It was already difficult for Lacey to snag one of the few washing machines at the 18-unit complex. Now that she’s washing her clothes daily — and most of her fellow tenants are staying home from work — it’s harder than ever.

She’s also struggled to keep her 9-year-old son Jayden occupied and away from possible infection now that he’s home from school and unable to go outside and ride his scooter or shoot Nerf guns with other kids in the complex.

“My neighbors are literally right next to me and we share a porch,” said Lacey, 32. “They still mingle with each other without masks on, and multiple children have knocked on the door multiple times asking if he can come and play and I say, ‘Sorry, he can’t.’ It’s hard, he misses his friends, for sure.”

Her experience is not unique in Sonoma County, where tens of thousands of renters are adjusting to the challenges of staying healthy during the coronavirus pandemic while living in high-density apartment complexes.

Almost 40% of the 205,000 housing units in Sonoma County are occupied by renters, according to U.S. Census data. In Santa Rosa alone, nearly half of the city’s roughly 64,000 housing units are rentals, according to Assistant City Manager David Guhin, and many of them are multi-unit complexes. Statewide, about two-thirds of the 6 million rental properties are multifamily developments, according to the California Apartment Association, a trade group for the state’s landlords.

The bulk of local cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, have appeared in more crowded, urbanized areas of Sonoma County, said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer. But multifamily housing complexes haven’t been a high priority in prevention efforts because there has been little evidence of communal transmission, she said.

The response by local landlords has been varied. Some rolled out hand sanitizer stations and signs encouraging social distancing and face coverings, but others largely ignored public health restrictions.

In fact, some have continued to operate business as usual, said Ronit Rubinoff, executive director of Legal Aid of Sonoma County. The legal assistance nonprofit, which operates a housing hotline, saw calls for advice spike after Gov. Gavin Newsom and local officials suspended evictions because so many Californians are out of work. The order also barred nonessential real estate activities, such as unit inspections or repairs unrelated to health and safety.

“There’s a lack of understanding about what is allowed and what is not allowed, and it’s very scary for a lot of tenants not in control of their premises,” Rubinoff said. “You wouldn’t want a bunch of people parading into your house right now. When you’re already dealing with that kind of anxiety, having someone come in and infect you is the last thing people need right now.”

Some renters are feeling very stressed, said Brittany Affronti, who moved out of a four-bedroom house in Cloverdale with a big backyard and garden this month and into a 1,100-square-foot apartment near Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa.