Burglary suspect arrested trying to leave T-Mobile store in Rohnert Park

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 24, 2020, 9:05AM
April 24, 2020, 9:05AM

An apparent burglar who didn’t plan his escape route was arrested by Rohnert Park police Friday morning with a cart full of iPhones, laptops, tablets and other merchandise he was trying to leave a T-Mobile store with.

About 5:15 a.m., police responded to the store on Rohnert Park Expressway after a remote surveillance team from T-Mobile spotted a masked man in the store.

Officers spotted the man and saw his loaded cart. He apparently tried to walk out the front door with the merchandise but was thwarted by a metal security gate.

Police broke a window to get inside the store and arrested the man, Marley Miller, 35, homeless, of the Rohnert Park area.

Officers believe Miller got into the building by climbing onto the roof and dropping into the business through a roof hatch.

The merchandise is estimated to be worth several thousand dollars.

Miller was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary, looting and a violating post-release orders from a prior conviction.

He was being held on $10,000 bail and was to appear in court Tuesday.

