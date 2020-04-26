Warm weather sets record at Santa Rosa airport, tempts families outdoors

The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport tied a record set in 2004 with a high of 88 degrees on Saturday, National Weather Service meteorologist Duane Dykema said.

Temperatures reached 87 in downtown Santa Rosa, where the mercury rose to 94 degrees on April 25, 1926, Dykema said.

Saturday’s warm weather tempted a handful of families to the outdoors, drawing a few dozen people to both the Hacienda Beach and Sunset Beach along the Russian River on Saturday afternoon.

While many of the groups appeared to be practicing social distancing keeping at least 6 feet of space between each other, Sonoma County’s public health orders ban nonessential trips as well as access to public parks in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Parking lots at the beaches were closed.

Cooler weather is expected in Santa Rosa on Sunday, with the daily high forecast at 79 degrees. Temperatures will stay about the same on Monday before warming up slightly on Tuesday, Dykema said.

