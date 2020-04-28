Subscribe

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors set to discuss revised virus model, park access, shelter order

TYLER SILVY & MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2020, 9:13AM
Watch the meeting live here

New modeling data is expected to show Sonoma County is on track in its fight against the coronavirus, with the county’s top health official expected to share that news Tuesday morning at the Board of Supervisors regular meeting.

Along with modeling data, Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase is expected to lead a discussion with board members on revisions to park access and a shelter-in-place order that is set to expire Sunday.

County officials are expected to announce new provisions allowing walk-in and bike-in access to parks near people’s homes, taking effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

An update to the local shelter order on Wednesday is expected to better align the county’s rules with the state’s and loosen restrictions on construction, real estate, landscaping, florists and more. See below for the latest updates:

10:37 a.m. – Supervisor Lynda Hopkins called on Mase to provide more information about how the county is meeting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s six benchmarks for lifting coronavirus restrictions. She suggested creating a dashboard that shows how the county is progressing with testing capacity and other benchmarks established by Newsom.

Hopkins suggested greater transparency is needed into the county’s decision-making processes.

10:00 a.m. – Mase reports that the shelter-in place-order reduced the reproductive rate of the virus by 75%, bringing the rate to .625. That means it takes eight people with COVID-19 to infect five others.

Initial modeling assumed that it would take only two COVID-19 patients to infect 5 individuals, for a reproductive rate or 2.5. The model assumed that the shelter-in-place order would reduce that rate by half, but Mase said it was actually far more effective

9:45 a.m. – Sonoma County supervisors raised the alarm on the economic impacts related to the county’s efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, publicly urging a more balanced approach to health orders that take into account the economic toll of shelter-in-place orders.

“The economic impact is simply staggering,” Supervisor David Rabbitt said, urging Economic Development Board Executive Director Sheba Person-Whitley to study the way a stricter local order has harmed local businesses.

“I want to know if we’ve delivered a dollar amount to the health officer so she can make a decision based on the economy, as she says she’s looking at, and on the health factors,” Rabbitt said.

Public Health Officer Sundari Mase has come under fire for a revised shelter-in-place order that came down earlier and stricter than county supervisors would have liked. It disallowed certain key construction activities, as well as other economic drivers in the county well beyond what the statewide order entailed.

The result, supervisors say, is a steep economic recovery climb that is hurting businesses small and large, and impacting underrepresented groups more than others.

“The arbitrary nature of these orders is really hurting people,” said Supervisor Shirlee Zane, the board’s senior incumbent who represents central Santa Rosa and most of Rohnert Park.

*This developing story will be updated.

