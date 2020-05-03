More than 150 new coronavirus cases reported in Bay Area

Alameda County reported a 4.2 percent jump in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the biggest daily increase of the Bay Area’s five most populous counties, and recorded one of three new deaths reported in the region.

Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties announced a total of 177 new confirmed COVID-19 reports, a day after California saw its deadliest day for the virus in over a week.

Alameda County had 69 new cases. Santa Clara and San Francisco counties each reported one new death from coronavirus, bringing their respective totals to 114 and 29 fatalities. Santa Clara also reported 25 new cases, bringing its case total to 2,204 — the most for any county in the region. San Francisco reported 20 new cases for a total of 1,543.

Contra Costa and San Mateo counties reported no new deaths from the virus Saturday, but San Mateo’s 36 new cases bring it up to 1,233 cases and 51 deaths total. Contra Costa reported 27 new cases for a total of 934 cases and 28 deaths.

The three deaths reported by the five counties are the fewest since April 26 when one death was reported among the five jurisdictions. During the seven days leading up to Saturday, those five counties averaged 130 new cases every day, according to data compiled by this news organization from each county’s public health department. The 177 cases reported Saturday represent a sharp increase from that average, but was still down significantly from a peak average of 225 new daily cases during the seven-day period between March 30 and April 5.

In Santa Clara County, more than half of the cases — 1,147 of them — were in San Jose, followed by 122 cases in Sunnyvale and 103 in Santa Clara, according to the county’s Public Health agency. The county also reported that as of Thursday, 48 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care unit beds, down from 56 the previous day. The county has 188 ICU beds and 780 ventilators available for use.

Figures show that Oakland accounts for the largest plurality of Alameda County cases with 503, with Hayward showing the county’s second highest tally at 346. The county’s COVID-19 mortality rate for black residents is 8.1 deaths per 100,000 people, which is more than twice the county’s overall death rate of 3.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

San Francisco reported its highest case rate in the South of Market neighborhood, where 43 out of every 10,000 residents had tested positive, while the Mission District and Bernal Heights neighborhoods had the most total cases at 187, about 25 cases for every 10,000 residents. The county also reported 32 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds as of Thursday. The county has 422 ICU beds available for use, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

In San Mateo County, the largest number of cases were reported in the 94015 ZIP code in Daly City, with 159 cases, followed by the 94080 ZIP code in South San Francisco, with 96 cases. The county has 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 17 in ICU beds as of Thursday. The county has 48 ICU beds and 200 ventilators available for use, according to San Mateo County Health.

Contra Costa County reported 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, slightly lower than their seven-day average of 26 patients, and down significantly from a peak of 44 patients hospitalized on April 14.