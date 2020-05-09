Sonoma County teams up with IBM for app that would track employee health

Tech giant IBM is developing a smartphone app for use by Sonoma County employers to screen workers for COVID-19 symptoms, adding a repository of local health data and a new communication tool to the county’s arsenal in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Existing IBM Community Health software serves as the platform for the local app, dubbed “SoCo COVID-19 Check,” and it will be customized to the county’s “return to work needs,” according to an IBM North America spokeswoman.

County officials submitted the app for Apple’s review process Monday, but the county has offered no firm timeline for its release, tying its use to Health Officer Sundari Mase’s review of statewide pandemic benchmarks and the county’s ability to reopen its own government offices.

But the app could be rolled out among other employers in local government and the private sector as well, once in-office work begins to resume. The app is designed to be a quick, simple and standardized tool to help workers checking themselves for symptoms, while allowing employers to monitor the health of their staff and enabling the county to oversee a broader set of public health data.

“It makes it a much easier process than if every business has their own way of meeting the requirements that we’re setting out for opening,” Mase said Friday.

The technology project is advancing as efforts to suppress the virus in Sonoma County have kept case totals relatively low, with no surges and deaths limited to three people 65 or older. But with more than 77,000 COVID-19 deaths in the nation, and thousands of new cases every day, the pandemic continues to grow, even as California and its communities start to send more people back to work and re-open economies.

Those steps have spurred employers large and small to seek ways to safeguard returning workers and keep tabs on their health as the pandemic plays out, with no vaccine or cure in sight.

IBM has produced a 19-minute webinar about the app, featuring comments from Barbie Robinson, director of the county’s Department of Health Services, and Carolyn Staats, the county’s director of innovation. The county is set to pay $160,000 to IBM for development of the app, a county spokesman said.

“A major component of this is relying on employees to perform self-assessments of their well-being on a daily basis, and sharing that information with their employer in order to make sure that if they are not well, if they are exhibiting symptoms that are characterized by the coronavirus, that they’re staying home or staying out of contact with others to prevent the spread of the disease,” Robinson said in the webinar. “It’s not just a matter of revitalizing the economy or opening the economy. We want the community to have a level of confidence and feel safe that businesses are mitigating to the best of their ability to protect their health.”

Slides shown during the IBM presentation include prompts for employees to verify that they do not have a fever, check for other COVID-19 symptoms and say whether they’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. However, the app will not be used for contact tracing, a county spokesman said in an email.

Data collected by the app in the form of an anonymous personal response will be available to Sonoma County and stored on IBM’s secure public cloud for businesses, IBM spokeswoman Carrie Bendzsa said, adding that “no personal information is ever shared and individual users are never identified.”