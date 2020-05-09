Pet owners worried as dog grooming shut down in Sonoma County to slow coronavirus

It’s possible the only things Denise Kramer loves more than “Lord of the Rings” are her miniature schnauzers.

Kramer’s son named the oldest of the four dogs, Jasmine, after a Disney character. The other three names are plucked from Tolkien’s pages — Luthien Tinuviel (Lulu for short), Elbereth Gilthoniel (Gilly) and My Precious.

Under normal, coronavirus-free circumstances, Kramer’s schnauzers are immaculately groomed by two local shops, Best in Show Pet Grooming and Classic Tails. Lately, though, dogs and cats are finding it as hard as humans to get a decent haircut. That may sound like a frivolous need at a time when thousands of Sonoma County residents are laid off and people are having trouble finding toilet paper and sanitizer. But pet owners insist that good grooming, especially for some long-haired dogs, is anything but cosmetic.

“Schnauzers have a two-layer coat,” Kramer explained. “The underlay is soft and cottony. The upper layer is wiry. If the underlay is not groomed out, it can cause mats, chafing, irritation. My sister’s dog is part schnauzer, and it became irritated under its arm. It got an infection, and it cost her $450 at the veterinarian. Those mats need to be regularly removed. A good groomer does that.”

But good groomers are hard to find these days. They do not fall in the category of businesses that Sonoma County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase has allowed to reopen following her original stay-at-home order. That has some families worried.

For one thing, the matting issue is real. As fur twists tighter and tighter, it can pull a pet’s skin and even tear it. And it isn’t just knotted hair.

Shaggy canines like doodle mixes can pick up fleas, ticks and foxtails, all of which are potential health issues, and can be susceptible to overheating as the weather warms. If dogs don’t have their ears cleaned and tweezed, they can get ear infections. If anal glands are not expressed, they can rupture. Unclipped nails can split or eventually curve far enough to puncture an animal’s foot pads. Some dogs and cats are treated with prescription shampoos because of skin allergies.

The obvious solution is for pet owners to handle these grooming chores themselves. But not everyone has the proper space or equipment, and some elderly or compromised guardians might not feel up to it. Also, have you ever expressed a dog’s anal glands?

Many pet owners have become amateur stylists over the past few weeks, but that can lead to photos like the one Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins posted to her Facebook account Tuesday. Hopkins, a veteran sheep farmer, took a shearer to her standard poodle, but the motor died halfway through the buzz and the dog wound up looking like a college mascot victimized by rival pranksters. Hopkins has become an advocate for pet groomers receiving some form of relief from current restrictions.

“People are concerned about their pets’ welfare, in light of rising temperatures and the prevalence of pests and bugs, as well as weeds and foxtails and things that can bury deep in the coat and cause problems,” she said.

Mase noted Wednesday that if a cleanliness issue becomes a health issue for a local pet, a veterinarian can refer the animal to a licensed groomer. But that’s another level of expense for pet owners at a time when many have little or no disposable income.