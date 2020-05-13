Feed It Forward Sonoma County aims to connect takeout meals with those in need amid shutdown

Kim Isley is a problem solver. A helper. An idea person.

Her latest project came from witnessing so many people out of work during the coronavirus shutdown.

She knew of so many restaurants working desperately to stay afloat on only takeout orders.

But how to help, she wondered.

And that’s how Feed It Forward Sonoma County came to be.

It’s a pandemic pop-up web service that connects people in need of a meal with restaurants in need of customers, helping both sides.

Donations raised go toward gift cards Isley and her team of volunteers buy in bulk at local restaurants and then distribute to recipients who have lost work during the shutdown.

So far, she’s raised about $6,800 with a goal of $10,000, and has distributed $40 gift cards to more than 100 people.

The only expenses are the website and postage to mail the cards.

The idea began percolating in early April, when Isley picked up food at King Falafel in Sebastopol, one of her favorite local eateries. She’s familiar enough with the owners to know they must be struggling with the shelter-in-place order.

“It’s usually busy in there, and it was dead,” she said. “I asked, ‘How are you? How is it going?’ ”

The answer broke her heart.

“He just gave me this look, there was such pain in his face. It just killed me,” Isley said. “I thought, he could lose his business, his whole livelihood, everything he and his family have worked for — for something completely out of his control.”

She left knowing she had to do something to help. But she also knew she couldn’t save the business all by herself.

“I got this idea: What if those of who still have jobs, the lucky ones of us, did a random act of kindness by sponsoring a meal for somebody in the county who’s lost a job?” she said, “So we can support each other and spread goodwill in the community, and at the same time support the tiny, family-run restaurant.”

She dismissed the doubts — “This is going to be a lot of work” — and lost sleep for a couple nights. She and her wife brainstormed over a weekend.

“Then I decided I can’t not do it,” she said.

Isley already runs an ecommerce site, Trees for a Change, so she was easily able to set up a Feed It Forward Facebook page and a separate website for the effort and connect them both to a GoFundMe page for donations.

The website takes meal requests, recipient sponsorships and restaurant recommendations. Someone can sign themselves up or nominate someone else in need. Isley and eight volunteers vet recipients to assure they’ve lost work due to the coronavirus crisis.

Isley buys $400 worth of gift cards at a time, then distributes them to 10 recipients.

The gifts can be anonymous.

Laura and Kevin Robinson and their kids, Grace and Brayden, were the recipients of a gift card to Tov Tofu, a Korean restaurant in Bennett Valley.

The anonymous gift came at a perfect time for the couple, both of whom are self-employed.