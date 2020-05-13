Sonoma County restaurants get guidelines to reopen

Sonoma County restaurateurs received a ray of good news Tuesday, filtered through several layers of guidelines, regulations and uncertainty.

Gov. Gavin Newsom released industry guidance for dine-in restaurants, the first signal that the next phase of the state’s attempt to reopen business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic will allow dining establishments to seat customers again. But Newsom made clear that only two rural counties, Butte and El Dorado, have met the “readiness criteria” necessary for advancing in Stage 2 of the state’s roadmap to recovery.

One of those criteria is zero COVID-19 deaths during the past 14 days in counties seeking to expand business activity. With Sonoma County reporting its fourth COVID death Monday, it’s clear the county is close to two weeks away, at least, from allowing full-service dining.

When all of the criteria — which include standards for infection rates, testing capacity and contact tracing — are fulfilled, local restaurants will have many hurdles to clear before they can open their dining rooms.

Many of the bullet points in Newsom’s directive are mere suggestions, but the list of hard rules is lengthy. The non-flexible rules require face coverings for all employees who interact with the public, disposable gloves for servers and bussers, and daily temperature readings for everyone working in the establishment.

“Each restaurant is different and distinct,” said Newsom, who spent years in the industry. “Our guidelines allow more flexibility than other states. We decided not to be prescriptive. What we want is physical distance.”

The governor’s directive calls for thorough cleaning throughout the restaurant, including the sanitization of every object and surface that might be touched by more than one person, such as door handles, light switches, credit card readers, phones and toilets. Menus must be disposable, cutlery must be wrapped in napkins before set on tables. Tablecloths must be removed after each seating and carried away in a sealed bag.

Restaurants are encouraged to open windows and purchase air purifiers.

Some of the most challenging regulations concern distancing. Restaurants must arrange available tables and chairs in a way that allows workers and customers to remain 6 feet apart, a tricky proposition in a business traditionally built on intimacy. The 6-foot rule will be even more difficult to navigate in the crowded spaces of a restaurant kitchen, but is enforceable there, too.

The new guidelines do not apply to wineries or brewpubs that don’t offer sit-down meals. They will remain closed to occupancy.

Kevin Cronin, owner of Rosso Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Santa Rosa, was busy measuring the space in his Montgomery Drive restaurant and moving furniture around with his abbreviated staff Tuesday afternoon. Cronin said it would take some work to bring his dining room up to the new code, but that it could be done. He was preparing “squads” of employees in defined shifts, so that if one of them were to test positive for the coronavirus, only that squad would be sent home. Rosso’s cooking line would shrink from five prep chefs to three.

“I knew it was inevitable we’d have to change our model a little, and we will,” Cronin said. “We’ll make it fun, and good. People want to eat in restaurants again. I know I do.”

Cronin said he missed the immediate feedback from serving customers directly, rather than sending them home with food. Despite the hurdles ahead, and the uncertainty of when exactly he can reopen, he was feeling a sense of overwhelming relief that he may soon be able to bring back the employees he had to lay off in March.

“I think Governor Newsom has done a great job,” Cronin said. “We could have been New York. But this is gonna be a tough one.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post