Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

I t’s taken a pandemic to do it, but Santa Rosa this month is slated to dramatically ramp up its response to the local homelessness crisis by opening its first-ever managed homeless encampment to protect at-risk homeless people from the coronavirus.

The move comes as COVID-19 remains a persistent local health threat — reaching 373 confirmed cases Saturday — and with unsanctioned homeless encampments resurgent across Santa Rosa, as scores of tents and makeshift shelters have taken over sidewalks on Highway 101 underpasses and downtown parking lots from Third Street to College Avenue.

Some of those same campers were cleared in late January from a sprawling homeless camp strung out along the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa. But the new collection of camps, including the growing cluster lining the College Avenue underpass, may be here to stay — the result of court-imposed limits on homeless enforcement in the city and federal health guidelines that discourage clearing campsites to reduce risk of spreading COVID-19.

Local officials plan to ask those campers to relocate, and the new sanctioned site outside the Finley Community Center in northwest Santa Rosa will be able to accommodate up to 140 people, with intake starting Monday.

But any relocation can’t be mandated, at least not any time soon, and city officials acknowledge they’re working on the fly as the pandemic forces them to accelerate their response. As is, officials’ embrace of the Finley site reverses years if not decades of opposition inside City Hall to any kind of managed homeless camp.

“Ending homelessness is really easy: housing. But how to get there, that’s the challenging part,” Mayor Tom Schwedhelm said Thursday night at an online community meeting hosted by the city. “And there is no framework for any other community that’s had to deal with COVID-19. We’re creating this as we go.”

The Finley site is set to remain in operation until the county health officer lifts the now-indefinite shelter-at-home order. Already, it has stoked concerns among neighbors of the community center off West College Avenue.

“Being on the west side feels like a dumping ground sometimes,” said resident Judy Ervice during the city’s Thursday meeting. “Given that most of the homeless centers and resources are on the west side, we have more homeless problems ... and we just got over the Joe Rodota Trail, which was traumatic.”

Calls for service related to homelessness were below average in April, the first full month of shelter-in-place, according to Santa Rosa Police Department data. In fact, April’s call volume was the lowest it's been since November and December, when the Joe Rodota Trail encampment was fully entrenched and growing.

The city’s Police Department has sought to align its approach with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on homelessness amid the pandemic. Officers continue to enforce the law at homeless camps, said Capt. John Cregan, with the exception of anti-camping rules that would call for breaking up settlements, he said Thursday at the online meeting.

“If we see this disease spreading more quickly through the homeless population, that’s going to lead to surges at the local hospital,” Cregan said. “That affects not just that very vulnerable community in our city, but it affects everyone else in the city, so we have to work together to think collectively about what’s best for our city as a whole.”