Subscribe

Tesla, Alameda County reach agreement to continue operations

EVAN WEBECK
THE MERCURY NEWS
May 13, 2020, 8:05AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

The latest dispute between Tesla, its CEO and founder Elon Musk, and Alameda County involved a lawsuit, a lawmaker’s expletive on social media and President Donald Trump weighing in.

On Tuesday night, after a day of full operations at the electric car maker’s Fremont manufacturing plant, Alameda County health officials said they had reached a deal for Tesla to resume normal, lawful operations as soon as next week.

“We reviewed the plan and held productive discussions today with Tesla’s representatives about their safety and prevention plans, including some additional safety recommendations,” the county said in a statement. “If Tesla’s Prevention and Control Plan includes these updates, and the public health indicators remain stable or improve, we have agreed that Tesla can begin to augment their Minimum Business Operations this week in preparation for possible reopening as soon as next week.”

County officials had the authority to shut the plant down Tuesday, but they were in the middle of negotiations with the company. By 10 p.m., those talks had come to fruition.

They needed to see a site-specific plan in line with the guidance issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week in regards to opening manufacturing facilities.

On its website, Tesla has a 38-page “Return to Work Playbook” that includes:

Risk assessment forms for each employee

Employees perform daily health checks

Wearing masks is the “expectation”

Designated entrances and exits

Hand sanitizer upon entry and after using equipment

Game areas and fitness centers will be closed

Meeting rooms will operate at 1/3 capacity

Temperature checks for certain employees

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine