Tesla, Alameda County reach agreement to continue operations

The latest dispute between Tesla, its CEO and founder Elon Musk, and Alameda County involved a lawsuit, a lawmaker’s expletive on social media and President Donald Trump weighing in.

On Tuesday night, after a day of full operations at the electric car maker’s Fremont manufacturing plant, Alameda County health officials said they had reached a deal for Tesla to resume normal, lawful operations as soon as next week.

“We reviewed the plan and held productive discussions today with Tesla’s representatives about their safety and prevention plans, including some additional safety recommendations,” the county said in a statement. “If Tesla’s Prevention and Control Plan includes these updates, and the public health indicators remain stable or improve, we have agreed that Tesla can begin to augment their Minimum Business Operations this week in preparation for possible reopening as soon as next week.”

County officials had the authority to shut the plant down Tuesday, but they were in the middle of negotiations with the company. By 10 p.m., those talks had come to fruition.

They needed to see a site-specific plan in line with the guidance issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week in regards to opening manufacturing facilities.

On its website, Tesla has a 38-page “Return to Work Playbook” that includes:

Risk assessment forms for each employee

Employees perform daily health checks

Wearing masks is the “expectation”

Designated entrances and exits

Hand sanitizer upon entry and after using equipment

Game areas and fitness centers will be closed

Meeting rooms will operate at 1/3 capacity

Temperature checks for certain employees