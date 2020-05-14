Sonoma County allows more businesses to reopen following Gov. Newsom’s guidance

Sonoma County will allow more businesses, including car washes and pet groomers, to reopen Friday, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s guidance in loosening coronavirus restrictions.

Newsom announced Tuesday that additional businesses could reopen across the state, as long as they followed social distancing guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading or contracting the coronavirus. The new Sonoma County order, which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, implements the statewide reopening locally, according to a county news release.

Under the new order, the following businesses may reopen: car washes, pet groomers, dog walking services, residential and janitorial cleaning services, outdoor museums, open air galleries, botanical gardens and other outdoor exhibition spaces.

Shopping malls, strip malls and outlets can begin curbside pickup, delivery or shipping, but all storefront access must remain closed to the public, the news release said. Outdoor restaurants, cafes, bars, hair salons and nail salons are still not permitted to reopen.

The directive also allows activities in office workspaces where remote work is not possible, but the workspaces are not permitted to be open to the public, according to the news release.

Non-essential workers may also use childcare facilities, as long as they follow strict social distancing guidelines.

