Four die in suspected San Jose DUI crash; driver arrested

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 15, 2020, 8:19AM
Updated 2 hours ago

SAN JOSE — A suspected drunk driver crashed an SUV in San Jose, killing four passengers, authorities said.

The 2005 Dodge Durango was speeding when the driver lost control and crashed on State Route 85 on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The SUV rolled over several times.

A 25-year-old man and two 26-year-old men died at the scene and a 25-year-old woman died at the hospital, according to the CHP.

A 24-year-old man was hospitalized but his injuries weren't considered life-threatening, authorities said.

“Two individuals were ejected out of this vehicle. It hasn’t been determined if a seat belt was worn, or worn correctly,” CHP Officer Mike Sakamoto told KPIX-TV.

Rabbi Kumar Khanna, 26, of San Jose, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the CHP.

He could face charges of vehicular manslaughter.

It wasn't immediately clear if Khanna had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

