Subscribe

Justice Department warns California that coronavirus rules may violate religious freedoms

MATTHEW ORMSETH AND ALEX WIGGLESWORTH
LOS ANGELES TIMES
May 19, 2020, 7:12PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Justice Department issued a letter Tuesday warning that California could be violating religious freedoms in its plan to reopen the state after the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

The letter from the Justice Department’s civil rights division to Gov. Gavin Newsom listed several objections both to the original order and the plan to slowly reopen the economy.

The Justice Department questioned why religious work was not considered “essential” while other sectors, including the entertainment and e-commerce industries, were allowed to continue operating.

Federal officials also criticized the reopening plan for allowing restaurants, shopping malls, offices and manufacturing facilities to open under the state’s Phase 2 while religious institutions could not reopen for in-person services until Phase 3, which would occur later.

“We believe that the Constitution calls for California to do more to accommodate religious worship, including in Stage 2 of the reopening plan,” Kerri Kupec, director of communications for Attorney General William Barr, said on Twitter.

Newsom’s office didn’t immediately comment.

Newsom on Tuesday eased some of California’s requirements for reopening businesses. The rules will make it easier for counties to restart the economy, but will still likely mean that regions hit hardest by the coronavirus will open more slowly.

The governor pointed to progress, including a stable hospitalization rate among COVID-19 patients and those treated in intensive care units, as well as increased testing and more protective gear for health care workers.

For the most part, religious institutions have rigorously followed California’s stay-at-home rules, canceling services and curtailing in-person contact.

But several incidents over the last few weeks have sparked concern from health officials, including instances where churches reopened in violation of the rules. Some groups have launched legal challenges to the rules, saying they violate freedom of religion.

This month, a federal judge ruled that Newsom had the right to ban church assemblies in the interest of public health during the pandemic.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine