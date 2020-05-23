Outdoor dining at restaurants, bars returns to Sonoma County

A sunny Saturday found some restaurants, bars and wineries serving food outdoors under the latest relaxation of Sonoma County’s stay-at-home order aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re very happy,” said Mike Goebel, owner of Brewsters Beer Garden along the Petaluma River, where he served about 150 patrons for lunch with a summertime temperature of 80 degrees.

“This is right up our alley,” Goebel said, noting that his place features 350 outdoor seats and does two-thirds of its business outside. “We lucked out with the weather.”

Also happy were about 30 of his employees who returned to their jobs after layoffs imposed by the public health shutdown in mid-March, he said.

Restaurants, bars, pubs, breweries, wineries, tasting rooms and craft distilleries were permitted to serve sit-down meals outdoors under the revised order, effective Saturday morning and continuing the county’s effort to reopen a stifled economy stunned by a record level of unemployment in April.

Hotels, restaurants, bars and breweries were hit hard, losing 14,400 jobs in April as the county’s unemployment rate soared to 15.2%, likely the highest level in nearly 80 years. In March, the county was at what economists consider full employment with a 3.7% jobless rate.

The revised order sets conditions for patio dining, with no more than 10 people from the same household seated at the same table. They need not be seated 6 feet apart, but all tables must have 6 feet between them.

All members of a party must be seated at the same time.

Drive-thru, delivery and carry-out food service is encouraged, and alcohol may only be served as part of a meal, with retail alcohol sales to go allowed after dining. Entertainment is prohibited.

