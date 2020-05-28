Sonoma County health officer declares no more businesses reopening for 2 weeks

The day after revealing her intention to slow reopening of local businesses because of a recent spike in coronavirus cases, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Wednesday there will be no more advances in resuming economic activity during the next two weeks.

Mase attributed the need to apply the brakes to a doubling of new cases in the past two weeks, including a few patients needing intensive care at local hospitals, the first viral outbreak at a senior residential care facility and a number of infections now involving people getting the virus from transmission in their workplaces.

“It’s not a decision to take lightly, but I feel that we should keep our shelter-in-place order with the modifications that we put forth last Friday,” Mase said during her daily press briefing. “Staying this course with the shelter-in-place order will continue to protect our health care workforce from a surge (of virus cases), keep our ICU (intensive-care unit) beds available for serious patients.”

Over the weekend in the latest wave of reopening, Mase had allowed restaurants, wineries and breweries that serve food to resume outdoor dining provided they maintain public health protocols. After Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the way at the beginning of this week for counties such as Sonoma to push forward, if ready, with further reopening, including area shopping malls, barbershops, hair salons and in-person church services, Sonoma County’s top public health official on Tuesday surprised many residents and business leaders by hitting pause instead of following the governor’s lead.

Peter Rumble, chief executive officer of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, said Mase’s decision to slow the local reopening is causing a great deal of frustration in the business community. Business owners are disappointed and anxious and willing to do anything they have to in order to resume economic activity, Rumble said.

“I understand the decision was based on the data that she established — understand that aspect of it,” he said. “At the same time, I understand that a lot of businesses have developed practices that will keep their workers safe and that will keep their clients and the public safe.”

Area companies are frustrated, he said, they can’t take advantage of Newsom’s recent steps to lift public health emergency restrictions in place since late March, days after Mase on March 17 issued her own unprecedented directive to close all but local business and industry deemed essential. “They have to sit on the sidelines for a couple of weeks and that’s extremely frustrating for those businesses,” Rumble said.

Mase said Wednesday her main concern was the recent jump in the rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases, from 20 people for every 100,000 residents the county to 41 cases for every 100,000 residents. “That’s double what it was two weeks ago,” she said.

“The primary reason to continue the shelter-in-place order without additional modifications at this time, is due to the large increase in COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations this past week,” she said, not giving figures for the increase in virus patients admitted to local hospitals.

Following Mase’s press briefing, Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county’s Department of Health Services, said three people stricken by the new coronavirus were hospitalized over the holiday weekend.