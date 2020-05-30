Gaye LeBaron: What history can tell us about the future of Doyle Park

Two creeks merge at the west end of Doyle Park. Spring Creek, the smaller one, flows into Matanzas Creek. Their diverging paths form the borders, the natural boundaries of what is arguably Santa Rosa’s most historic park.

Matanzas is the Spanish word for “slaughters.” The way the story has come down, this oak-studded glade was named because those creeks — both flowing wider and deeper in all seasons 200 years ago — created a natural corral where the little long-horned Mexican cattle were driven to be slaughtered for the hides and tallow that were the financial base of the California rancheros.

Matanzas Creek marks the southern boundary of Doyle Park, which was established a century later. It was a gift to the city in 1923, from civic leader Frank Doyle in honor of his only child, son Frankie, who died at age 13. As Santa Rosa’s city limits grew around it, it would become the pride of a new park and recreation system.

-----

THE SHADED GLADE was regarded as a special place long before it became a park. Known as Hoen’s Island, for the pioneer family that owned it (and much of the eastern edge of town) it was a favorite picnic spot and playing field and a go-to destination for artists and naturalists. Painter Elizabeth Hoen was among several who gave art lessons there in the early 1900s.

Luther Burbank, we have been told, liked to walk there (undoubtedly greeting every tree and shrub with great respect and by their proper names). In 1926, it was chosen for his funeral service. The newspapers reported that more than 5,000 people packed the new park to bid farewell to their “Plant Wizard.”

Hoen and her art students and Burbank and Doyle weren’t the only ones who appreciated this island of early morning calm. Hoen’s Island offered solitary walkers passage under and among the oaks to “visit” with wild ducks and geese and egrets and small birds, squirrels everywhere you looked and more-than-occasional deer.

In 1920 Santa Rosa had but three tiny parks — the ½-acre Library Park at Fourth and E streets, the ¾-acre open space between Orange and Olive streets known as South Side Park and the narrow strip owned by Northwestern Pacific Railroad at the depot where Fourth Street ends.

Doyle’s generous gift led to the creation of the Santa Rosa Playground Association, which he chaired. It would become, as more parks were added (Fremont in ’29, Juilliard in’31, DeMeo soon after), the city’s first Park Commission.

------

THE NEW PARK attracted even rural neighbors, charmed by its shaded beauty. It was a tiny Golden Gate kind of park, handy and comfortable for Santa Rosans and also favored by people from the county’s small towns and farms for family reunions, school picnics and as a quiet stop for coastal ranch families on school-shopping expeditions.

Mr. Benincasa’s ice cream truck may have been one of the reasons. Feliziano Benincasa made regular passes through the town’s neighborhoods but in between, his little white truck could usually be found in Doyle Park.

There are grown men in their 70s and beyond who still get misty-eyed about Mr. Benincasa and will swear that no Eskimo Pie has ever tasted so good as those he peddled in the park on summer days