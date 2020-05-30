Maria Carrillo’s Class of 2020 makes the most of graduation during coronavirus pandemic

It wasn’t the synchronized walk around the track and onto the athletic field as “Pomp and Circumstance” played like for graduations past, but rather a long line of cars, idling in the Maria Carrillo High School parking lot, waiting for the moment when each student was given the OK to leave their car and take their spot on stage.

Instead of families gathered in the bleachers, moms and dads clutching balloons and homemade signs, those accoutrements were affixed to vehicles, along with painted messages of good luck for the class of 2020. Prohibited from getting out of their cars, parents stretched out of windows recording the moment on their phones.

There were no handshakes as diplomas were handed to students Friday afternoon as they crossed the stage, and Principal Katie Barr wore gloves. The county health order in light of the coronavirus pandemic put strict requirements on how schools across Sonoma County could mark graduation day and celebrate this senior class.

Maria Carrillo had originally planned for Friday night’s event to be less formal. They were calling it a senior celebration and slideshow until the county received the green light to hold drive-thru ceremonies. The staff switched gears immediately and decided to go full-tilt with diploma presentations and many of the other elements of a graduation that staff, students and parents have come to expect over the years.

“Driving through, seeing everyone — I had no idea what to imagine, so this is cool to see it,” an emotional Camilla Conte said. “It feels satisfying. I wasn’t expecting it to feel as grand as it did but actually I feel like they did a good job. It was fun to walk across the stage and see everyone watching.

“It’s so clear that they are doing the best they can and I feel like they did a good job.”

Patrick Oliver agreed.

“It’s definitely a lot in terms of what they can do with separation and whatnot. It’s pretty exciting to actually walk across the stage and get the diploma, actually handed and everything,” he said. “It’s been super exciting. I think they did a really good job. It’s been fun so far.”

This weekend marks the beginning of graduation celebrations for about 5,300 members of the class of 2020 across Sonoma County. Elsie Allen and Santa Rosa High celebrated their seniors Thursday. At Santa Rosa, there was a festive drive-thru party replete with DJ, confetti cannon, dancing and a T-shirt giveaway. Piner High hosted a drive-thru event Thursday in which seniors picked up their caps and gowns and they launched a virtual commencement video Friday night. Montgomery had a drive-thru event Friday along with the airing of a video ceremony. Rancho Cotate, too, aired their virtual commencement video, along with similar efforts from Petaluma and Casa Grande.

Windsor and Cardinal Newman are planning celebrations Saturday and Healdsburg, Analy and El Molino are scheduled to celebrate next weekend.

For Mayuka Anderson, her daughter Audrey’s big day at Maria Carrillo was her first graduation as a mom.

“I’m from a different country and I don’t have the traditions,” she said. “I’m a little disappointed that we can’t have a traditional graduation, but they tried. I’m happy with their effort, they tried to do their best.”