Santa Rosa bishop aims to reopen cathedral, in defiance of health officer’s order

Santa Rosa’s Catholic bishop is considering leading a Pentecost Sunday Mass at his diocese’s most important church in defiance of a county health order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bishop Robert Vasa said Thursday he would officiate at the 10:30 a.m. Mass, one of five Sunday Masses, at the Cathedral of St. Eugene in Santa Rosa, known as the bishop’s church.

The in-person services were advertised earlier in the week as a “blessed and glorious gift” for celebrating the birth of the church.

The bishop, who oversees a six-county diocese with about 196,000 Catholics, said the services at the cathedral off Montgomery Drive would be done in accordance with guidelines set by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week, including social distancing and a limit of 100 people inside the building.

Vasa said he was leaving the matter up to parish priests and that “a couple” of churches would reopen for services on Pentecost Sunday, a major Christian celebration.

But Vasa left open on Friday the question of whether he would reopen the cathedral with parishioners in the pews.

“I’m going to discern on this until Sunday morning and then I will make a decision,” Vasa said.

The bishop indicated his thinking might be influenced in part by Sheriff Mark Essick’s decision on whether Sonoma County deputies would continue to enforce the local health order — something that they would not do starting Monday, Essick confirmed Friday evening.

Law enforcement in the area of the cathedral is led by Santa Rosa police, not the Sheriff’s Office.

Vasa said he will officiate the Sunday Mass even if it continues to be streamed online with no parishioners in the cathedral.

The public health order does not include churches and other houses of worship reopening, Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer said Friday.

Allowing people into the cathedral would “definitely be a violation” of her standing order, she said Thursday. Mase paused reopening earlier this week to see what direction the county’s COVID-19 infection rate took after a recent spike in cases, person-to-person spread of the contagion and hospitalizations.

Vasa said Thursday he had been trying to parse the distinction between the governor’s reopening guidelines and those set by Mase. He acknowledged that county officials have the authority to set stricter standards than the state and said he was awaiting a specific declaration by Mase that reopening the cathedral is not allowed.

County Attorney Bruce Goldstein said the governor “has allowed and encouraged local public health officers to put in place orders that best fit local community needs to protect public safety.”

Local orders “can only be more restrictive and not less than what the state provides,” he said in an email.

“Indoor services and gatherings are not allowed at this time due to the significant relative risk and other Sonoma County virus transmission indicators,” Goldstein said. “The health officer is reviewing the restrictions on a regular basis and understands the desire and need to expand access at the earliest possible date consistent with public safety.”

Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro said in a statement his department is responsible for enforcing the order and “we don’t pick and choose which types of organizations we hold accountable.”