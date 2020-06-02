Sonoma County sheriff to resume enforcing health order after whirlwind negotiation

Reversing a position that put him at odds with public officials around Sonoma County, Sheriff Mark Essick agreed Monday to stand behind local restrictions on business operations and personal activities intended to curb the spread of coronavirus after a whirlwind weekend of negotiations that he said convinced him the county was now on the right path forward.

The sheriff said he and his deputies would enforce the current health order until June 8, to the limited degree that enforcement has been needed, with the understanding that county officials would work toward a more inclusive, balanced approach to reopening the economy than has been the case.

“I am now confident in the process moving forward, that we’re going to move from an essential/non-essential stance to a risk-based approach, and that a risk-based approach will better align Sonoma County with the state guidelines,” he said.

Essick, a 26-year sheriff’s office veteran, said he also understood “that medical decisions remain medical decisions, and that is something that I absolutely respect, but there’s a broader need to evaluate the impacts on our communities.”

The sheriff’s remarks came four days after his bombshell announcement that his department would no longer enforce the current order issued by Health Officer Sundari Mase, but prioritize educating the public, saying he could not support what he deemed unnecessary restrictions on personal freedom that were “crushing our community” economically and socially.

He also complained that Mase and the county health department had ignored repeated requests for more information — from him, the public and the media — about the rationale behind continued constraints on certain business and activity, given the county’s success in keeping the coronavirus infection rate low.

But Monday, after “a lot of people working collaboratively on this through the weekend and certainly through most of today,” he said, he and Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin released a joint statement celebrating their commitment to a “transparent and open process” aimed at “facilitating a safe economy and society in the pandemic era.”

It came hours into the same day that Essick’s original pledge — to pull his deputies back from enforcement of Mase’s order and rely instead of the state’s less restrictive measures — went into effect.

And it was announced on the eve of his much-anticipated Tuesday appearance before the Board of Supervisors, where most members in the past four days had rebuked his stand, calling it “tone deaf,” “reckless” and “a dereliction of duty.”

No other local law enforcement leaders came forward publicly to back him, and many vowed to support Mase and continue enforcing her health order.

But Essick and Gorin, in their statement and in interviews, sought to put that bitter and divisive pandemic moment behind them, saying the county was more dedicated to a “risk-based approach” to economic reopening that would allow more businesses to operate under safeguards rather than blanket bans on certain sectors.

Some county officials painted it as a milestone transition, while others, including Mase, indicated they felt a risk-based approach had been their objective all along.

“This is something we’ve been championing probably since the second week of the shutdown,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt, who, with fellow Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, is a liaison to the county business community.