Subscribe

Grass fire erupts near Lakeville Highway in Petaluma

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 5, 2020, 4:46PM
Updated 40 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A grass fire erupted near Lakeville Highway southeast of Petaluma Friday afternoon, and had grown to span about 20 acres, with ground and air-based crews attacking the flames, according to Cal Fire reports.

Dry grass and strong gusts caused a “dangerous rate of spread” as the fire continued to grow near Browns Lane, said Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers.

There was no indication yet that any structures have been burned or any others are in danger, he said.

Initial dispatch reports indicate the first 911 calls were received around 3:15 p.m. Nearly a dozen different local agencies, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, were responding.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Powers said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine