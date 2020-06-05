Grass fire erupts near Lakeville Highway in Petaluma

A grass fire erupted near Lakeville Highway southeast of Petaluma Friday afternoon, and had grown to span about 20 acres, with ground and air-based crews attacking the flames, according to Cal Fire reports.

Dry grass and strong gusts caused a “dangerous rate of spread” as the fire continued to grow near Browns Lane, said Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers.

There was no indication yet that any structures have been burned or any others are in danger, he said.

Initial dispatch reports indicate the first 911 calls were received around 3:15 p.m. Nearly a dozen different local agencies, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, were responding.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Powers said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.