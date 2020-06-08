Subscribe

Cotati man arrested in suspected DUI hit-and-run that injured boy, 11

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 8, 2020, 2:59PM
A 28-year-old Cotati man faces felony drunken driving and hit-and-run charges after Rohnert Park police said he struck an 11-year-old boy riding his bike Sunday night.

The boy was treated at a hospital for minor injuries after the 7 p.m. crash in the area of 900 Civic Center Drive.

The driver, Stephen Anthony Marteo, remained in Sonoma County Jail Monday on $110,000 bail.

Witnesses said the truck that hit the boy was seen driving away on Country Club Drive.

While officers were investigating at the scene, a Cotati police officer who heard the report remembered a truck matching the description given out by Rohnert Park police.

That officer went to the address associated with the truck he remembered, in the 500 block of West Sierra Avenue, and the truck pulled into the drive. The driver, later identified as Marteo, was detained and a witness identified Marteo as the driver of the truck that struck the boy, police said.

Marteo faces two felonies and two misdemeanors, including a probation violation. He was due in court Tuesday.

