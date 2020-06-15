Sonoma County looks to Richard Crane Elementary a potential year-round model in era of pandemics, wildfires

The pressure to reopen schools is weighing on Richard Crane Elementary Principal Teresa Ruffoni, who in a month is supposed to start a new academic year at her Rohnert Park campus.

It is one of four in Sonoma County that operate on a year-round schedule, offering lengthier breaks in the fall and spring while ending at the same time as regular schools, just before the holidays and in late May for the summer.

Amid the disruptions and instructional losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the year-round model has been pitched as one potential solution by state leaders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, even as local districts scramble to craft individual plans that would allow their campuses to reopen this year while adhering to a raft of health safeguards.

For Ruffoni, the attention given of late to year-round schools has come as a bit of a surprise, and she has questions about the feasibility of such a switch for districts over a single summer.

Still, she has become an evangelist for the year-round school calendar, one that she thinks benefits students and families. Richard Crane reopened under a year-round system in 2017 following a 15-year closure. It made the switch to shorter breaks between semesters to avoid the scholastic slide.

“When students are out of school for so long, they start to forget academic things but they also forget routines and school expectations,” Ruffoni said. “(In our calendar), they get a nice sense of that summer — lazy days not doing anything. But it’s not so long that then they’re like, ‘I’m bored,’ and their parents are ready for them to come back.”

Still an anomaly

Newsom, in one of his daily briefings on the coronavirus, raised year-round school as a way to stagger schedules by creating multiple calendar tracks to reduce the number of students sharing a campus at any given time.

But few year-round schools exist in the area, and the model remains an anomaly statewide. Of the more than 170 schools in Sonoma County, Richard Crane is the only traditional public school operating under the year-round model, serving about 200 students in transitional kindergarten through 5th grade. The other three, River Montessori, Penngrove and Mary Collins at Cherry Valley, are elementary charter schools in the south county.

Richard Crane is a magnet school in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, which means it doesn’t have a designated attendance zone, Ruffoni said. Its revival as a year-round school three years ago came from the need to offload that track from Evergreen Elementary once it became too challenging to offer families different calendar options.

Local families in the area have to opt-in to Richard Crane, and for the many that do, the calendar is merely one of numerous considerations, like technology access, modern amenities and a sleek design. That was the case for Rohnert Park resident Catherine Sharma, whose two daughters are enrolled at the school.

She is counting the days until classes resume as soon as next month.

“Having the potential to return in July, after having the distance learning, is huge for me,” Sharma said. “I was questioning myself every day if I’m doing enough for my children. Having that shorter summer break going back in July — they get back into that normal school routine quicker than if they had two months of distance learning and another 12 weeks of summer break.”