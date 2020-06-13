Lakeport drive-in theater makes a comeback amid coronavirus pandemic

Author Stephen King may not have had drive-in movies in mind, but he was right when he said, “sooner or later, everything old is new again.”

At a time when traditional movie theaters were being ordered to close in response to the current coronavirus outbreak, the drive-in Lakeport Auto Movies became the only game in town when it comes to seeing Hollywood movies on the big screen.

Scott Lotter, President of Paradise Cinemas and owner of the Lakeport Cinema 5 and Lakeport Auto Movies, reopened his drive-in May 21, adapting new policies based on CDC, state and local guidelines for safety and social distancing to fit the special needs of the theater.

This past week, Lake County approved reopening walk-in movie theaters, but Lotter is still working through all the new requirements and has not yet set a date to reopen the Lakeport Cinema 5.

With only 18 drive-ins in California, Lotter said it was difficult to get the state to carve out an exception for “outdoor” movie theaters.

“Many people thought drive-ins had ceased to exist years ago when you could no long see them from the interstate,” Lotter said.

According to Drive-InMovie.com, at their peak in the 1950s, over 4,000 drive-in theaters were operating in the United States. Currently, there are about 325. Many more are permanently closed but still remain standing and could potentially be reopened at some point in the future.

Prior to reopening, Lotter participated in weekly Zoom conference calls with about 90 other drive-in owners around the country to compare notes on what they were doing, what was working, what needed improvement, and brainstorming ways to face the challenges ahead.

Lotter has installed Plexiglas partitions, set up sanitizing stations, written policies and remarked the drive-in lot with 10 feet between each car to comply with social distancing requirements, effectively reducing the number of cars allowed at each screening from about 400 to 200.

He is changing movies every two days, discounting prices on weekdays, and continuing to run double features every night. Current pricing is $20 per car on Friday and Saturday, and $15 per car the rest of the week.

All ticket sales are now handled online at lakeportautomovies.com. Snack bar orders are also done online, with a text being sent to the customer when his or her order is ready.

The number of customers inside the snack bar at any given time will be limited and only one person per car will be allowed to visit the restrooms at a time, with the exception of a parent with small children.

For now, drive-in theater goers will be required to stay in their vehicles, but the hope is to soon be able to let people sit outside in front of their vehicles. This is working well at other drive-ins around the country, but Lotter says he will take baby steps making changes so nothing gets out of hand.

“All these things are done to eliminate opportunities for close contact,” says Lotter. “We continue to tweak things, but overall it has been well received and runs pretty smoothly.”

A complete list of the newly initiated COVID-19 safety guidelines can be found on their website at Lakeportautomovies.com.