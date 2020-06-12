Subscribe

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting near Petaluma

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 12, 2020, 9:23AM
Updated 19 minutes ago

One person was killed in a shooting late Thursday off a rural road southeast of Petaluma, according to a spokesman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Browns Lane off Highway 116 around 10 p.m.

Someone in a vehicle opened fire and one person was struck and killed by gunfire.

Detectives were actively working the case overnight and early Friday morning, sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more information.

