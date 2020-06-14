Subscribe

Aircraft museum reopens at Sonoma County Airport

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 14, 2020, 11:15AM
Members of the aircraft museum at Sonoma County’s airport have resumed doing what they love to do: share their vintage military and civilian flying machines with the public.

The Pacific Coast Air Museum has reopened after several months of being locked down by the pandemic.

The outdoor portion of the museum at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport is again open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

PCAM volunteers ask that visitors wear masks and come in groups of no more than six.

The museum’s Lynn Hunt said members have been working on the exhibits throughout the shutdown and are eager for fellow admirers of aircraft to come see what they’ve done.

PCAM members hope to soon resume the museum’s popular Hot Dog Thursdays. For years on the first Thursday of fair-weather months, volunteers welcome visitors to come enjoy a hot dog or two amid the airplanes.

“That is such a huge event for us,” Hunt said. He will be happy if Hot Dog Thursday can happen in August.

