Subscribe

Healdsburg mayor to resign over handling of police reform, racism issues

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 16, 2020, 12:11PM
Updated 1 minute ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Healdsburg Mayor Leah Gold is stepping down from the City Council under mounting public pressure over her handling of race-based tensions in the city and calls for reform by the local Black Lives Matter movement and its allies.

The sudden announcement Tuesday came just hours after the conclusion of the City Council’s first meeting since Gold and the majority of her colleagues declined two weeks ago to have a formal discussion about police use of force policies amid the ongoing national push for an end to police brutality and racism.

Gold, who in that June 1 virtual meeting dismissed the need for such a conversation, subsequently faced a torrent of calls for her resignation, including an online petition that had reached more than 1,800 signatures Tuesday. She had previously sidestepped those calls, saying she did not know how to respond.

But Gold informed top city officials, including the city manager and attorney, of her intent to step down Monday evening before the council meeting and then surprised her council colleagues with the same news in a letter Tuesday morning letter, which gave her resignation date as June 30.

She acknowledged that her initial stance on concerns raised by residents had fallen short. Stepping down, she said, could grant a chance for a person of color to assume her set on the all-white council.

“I feel, considering the council has some major work ahead to respond to the community and work on these issues of racial equity, that I seem to be a target, and they may be more effective if I’m out of the picture,” Gold said in an interview Tuesday. “I’m pretty stubborn, and my intention was to follow through with my term, but basically at what personal price? I don’t really need this in my life, with people making up stories. I don’t need this, and can have a more pleasant life without it.”

Residents critical of Gold’s actions over the past weeks called her and the council tone deaf and out of touch in rejecting Councilman Joe Naujokas’ request on June 1 to schedule a future discussion on how Healdsburg police officers employ force in the line of duty.

“To me, it’s a solution looking for a problem. I don’t see that that’s a place I particularly want to put our time and energy,” Gold said at the meeting.

“We don’t have this issue in our town. I realize that it doesn’t mean that it’s not an issue, but it doesn’t seem timely,” added Vice Mayor Evelyn Mitchell. “I would not mind having an update, but I don’t think it needs to be rushed.”

Mitchell and fellow council members have since apologized, but Gold stopped short, acknowledging “blind spots” in a letter on the city website and Facebook page and “missteps” in interviews.

At Monday’s meeting, scheduled after the council reversed itself and invited Police Chief Kevin Burke to appear, Gold said nothing of her plans to step down, even in the face of repeated calls that she do so. Council members said they were committed to listening to the experiences of minority residents to understand and address inherent discrimination in their city.

But several residents said Gold had been dismissive and even arrogant in response to issues of systemic racism in the predominantly white city of about 12,000 people. Roughly a third of Healdsburg residents are Latino, with a small share of Asian-American, black and Native American residents.

The meeting followed a demonstration last week in the downtown plaza calling attention to the experience of people of color in Healdsburg tensions boiled over and a crowd encircled Gold and several council members, reasserting their call on her to resign.

“I have a mix of emotions. There’s part of me that’s relieved, part of me that’s sad, part of me that’s disappointed,” Naujokas said Tuesday morning, reacting to Gold’s announcement. “It’s sad that we’ve come to this. I’m disappointed in the initial council reaction that led to all of this, and the response that Leah has (given) to constituent concerns. I’m relieved because she has really become this touchpoint of emotion and anger for better or for worse in the community. I know there’s a lot of tension with her and Latinx community, and this is certainly one way to relieve that tension.”

Gold, 64, is in her second term as a member of the City Council, and second stint as its rotating mayor. She was first elected in 2000 and served as mayor in 2003. She ran again in 2017 for an 18-month seat on the council before winning another full term in 2018, which was not set to expire until the end of 2022.

It was not immediately clear who would take over the rotating mayor position, though Mitchell, who has been on the council for a year and a half, was poised to take over the role.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine