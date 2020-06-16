Healdsburg mayor to resign over handling of police reform, racism issues

Healdsburg Mayor Leah Gold is stepping down from the City Council under mounting public pressure over her handling of race-based tensions in the city and calls for reform by the local Black Lives Matter movement and its allies.

The sudden announcement Tuesday came just hours after the conclusion of the City Council’s first meeting since Gold and the majority of her colleagues declined two weeks ago to have a formal discussion about police use of force policies amid the ongoing national push for an end to police brutality and racism.

Gold, who in that June 1 virtual meeting dismissed the need for such a conversation, subsequently faced a torrent of calls for her resignation, including an online petition that had reached more than 1,800 signatures Tuesday. She had previously sidestepped those calls, saying she did not know how to respond.

But Gold informed top city officials, including the city manager and attorney, of her intent to step down Monday evening before the council meeting and then surprised her council colleagues with the same news in a letter Tuesday morning letter, which gave her resignation date as June 30.

She acknowledged that her initial stance on concerns raised by residents had fallen short. Stepping down, she said, could grant a chance for a person of color to assume her set on the all-white council.

“I feel, considering the council has some major work ahead to respond to the community and work on these issues of racial equity, that I seem to be a target, and they may be more effective if I’m out of the picture,” Gold said in an interview Tuesday. “I’m pretty stubborn, and my intention was to follow through with my term, but basically at what personal price? I don’t really need this in my life, with people making up stories. I don’t need this, and can have a more pleasant life without it.”

Residents critical of Gold’s actions over the past weeks called her and the council tone deaf and out of touch in rejecting Councilman Joe Naujokas’ request on June 1 to schedule a future discussion on how Healdsburg police officers employ force in the line of duty.

“To me, it’s a solution looking for a problem. I don’t see that that’s a place I particularly want to put our time and energy,” Gold said at the meeting.

“We don’t have this issue in our town. I realize that it doesn’t mean that it’s not an issue, but it doesn’t seem timely,” added Vice Mayor Evelyn Mitchell. “I would not mind having an update, but I don’t think it needs to be rushed.”

Mitchell and fellow council members have since apologized, but Gold stopped short, acknowledging “blind spots” in a letter on the city website and Facebook page and “missteps” in interviews.

At Monday’s meeting, scheduled after the council reversed itself and invited Police Chief Kevin Burke to appear, Gold said nothing of her plans to step down, even in the face of repeated calls that she do so. Council members said they were committed to listening to the experiences of minority residents to understand and address inherent discrimination in their city.

But several residents said Gold had been dismissive and even arrogant in response to issues of systemic racism in the predominantly white city of about 12,000 people. Roughly a third of Healdsburg residents are Latino, with a small share of Asian-American, black and Native American residents.