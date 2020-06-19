Sonoma County Juneteenth celebrates 50th year amid growing recognition nationwide

A beam above the pulpit of Prayer Chapel Outreach Mission Church in west Santa Rosa bears a message Marteal Perry instilled in her six children and the hundreds of foster kids she raised.

“A child brought up in church is very seldom brought up in court,” it reads.

Her eldest granddaughter, Sydni Locke-Davenport, 58, who maintains the family’s bucolic 10-acre property off South Wright Road, thinks that would be Perry’s message to the area Black community if she was alive this weekend when everyone gathers virtually to observe Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the ending of slavery. Her grandmother held the first Santa Rosa celebration in 1954.

The awareness of a day celebrated widely by Black Americans for 154 years has reached new heights this year. Also known as Freedom Day, it comes amid a backdrop of nearly a month of protesting and civil unrest nationwide, after the May 25 death of George Floyd who died while being taken into police custody when a white Minneapolis cop pinned him down on the street and pressed a knee into the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes.

As the country reckons with systemic racism, this year’s Juneteenth could have more significance than any other in recent memory, despite coronavirus restrictions forcing the 50th annual MLK Juneteenth Festival from the lively scenes of the Santa Rosa’s South Park neighborhood to an online gathering via Zoom.

“My grandmother would not be surprised (by the death of Floyd). She witnessed way worse,” said Locke-Davenport, a Juneteenth festival committee member. “But there’s only one person that guides you and is over your life, and that’s God. She would tell people to put their trust in Jesus, and everything would end up alright.”

“Mother Perry” was a beloved cosmetologist and beautician in Santa Rosa who died in 1996 at 87. She also was an evangelist and community builder who provided foster care for the marginalized and mentally ill.

In the 1950s she built the community’s first pool for Black people on her property. When the city issued her a permit, the Ku Klux Klan protested, Locke-Davenport said.

Perry bore the scars of white supremacy across her neck, a remnant of a vicious attack she never discussed, but likely happened earlier in her life when she lived in the South, her granddaughter said.

Perry was born in Alto, Texas, a town three hours north of Galveston where on June 19, 1865, two years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, a Union general arrived telling the last slaves in America the Confederacy had surrendered and they were free men.

Rubin Scott, president of the NAACP Sonoma County and a Juneteenth committee member, said it’s the lasting legacy of that moment, and the resistance to achieving true freedom, that people need to remember every time the calendar reaches June 19.

Scott believes the social climate has been forever changed after Floyd’s death, and people are now invested in understanding what it means to be Black in America. That’s given Juneteenth more mainstream acceptance, even though the fight for equality continues, he said.

“Juneteenth is an acknowledgment of us to understand our independence came later. It didn’t come on the Fourth of July,” Scott said. “Although there’s changes — and we can see changes and live together — there’s an underlying feeling in society that we’re not completely and totally included. Juneteenth reminds us that, although we do have independence, we have a ways to go for complete equality.”