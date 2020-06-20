Sonoma County hits new round of reopening as nail salons, bars, gyms and tattoo studios resume business

The phone rang steadily Friday at The Hole Thing on Santa Rosa Avenue, as customers called to book times for tattoos and piercings, their yearning for more body art pent up over months while they waited for pandemic restrictions to lift.

At Zen Nails & Day Spa in Village Court, every chair that could be filled was occupied, though a few empty ones were necessary to separate groups and individuals under social distancing protocols.

“It’s just a treat to be here,” one client, Cindy Titus, 64, said as she waited to pay for her pedicure. “I have happy feet,” she added, wiggling her toes.

On the first day that a wide range of personal care appointments were authorized to resume since the pandemic forced their closure in March, operators reported substantial demand for their services, making a busy, and hopefully profitable, return to work.

“We’re booked,” Jessica Fabela, apprentice piercer at The Hole Thing, said between phone calls. “I feel like everyone’s just been so anxious, like people have had so much time to think about stuff. After this quarantine, it’s like, ‘Let’s just get this done!’ That’s why we’re getting so many calls.’”

The restart came unexpectedly, after Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase announced Thursday that nail salons and tattoo studios would be allowed to resume Friday, along with a variety of other high-touch commercial activities like massage, waxing, cosmetology, facials and other skin care.

They were the latest additions to a long list of other business sectors allowed to reopen on Friday, including overnight lodging, gyms and fitness centers, race tracks, galleries, movie theaters, bars and pubs, arcades and miniature golf, Mase said.

But the operators of many spas, massage studios and other cleared businesses still needed more time to reopen.

Jennie Jinnevik, owner of La Bella Figa in Rohnert Park, hoped to be set up by Monday to offer waxing at her studio, which also has practitioners providing lashes, microblading and tooth whitening.

Jinnevik already had been remodeling, and new guidelines posted last week by the state mean things have to be moved around some more.

“I’m trying to figure it all out, how it’s going to look,” she said.

Jin Gao, owner of A Simple Touch Spa in Healdsburg, was practically giddy about being back in business on Friday but said it was little wonder not everyone was, given the late notice that massage studios and similar care services would be included in the latest round of reopening.

She said she didn’t learn herself until 9 p.m. Thursday and had not made any appointments until two people who had heard the news Friday called to book some time for a massage.

“I’m so looking forward to work,” Gao said.

At Zen Nails, a slate new additions had been made to the salon to help make it safer for technicians and clients, including clear plastic sneeze guards at each manicure station.

Customers had their temperatures taken upon entry, while hand sanitizer and a basket of masks at the front counter were available at the front counter. Disposable gloves were also on offer so clients could sort through the nail color selection without leaving germs behind, and each technician wore a mask and face shield.