Ukiah man arrested on suspicion of DUI in crash that injured 6-year-old boy

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 19, 2020, 4:57PM
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday night after a two-car collision on Highway 101 in Ukiah that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy in his truck.

Arnaldo Ramirez of Ukiah was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment, CHP said in a news release.

The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Ramirez was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma south on Highway 101, south of Talmage Road, with a 6-year-old Ukiah boy riding as a passenger, CHP said. Redwood Valley resident Jill Garayalde, 47, was also driving south in her 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

The Toyota collided with the left front end of the Jeep, causing the Toyota to overturn on the shoulder of the highway, CHP said. The Toyota eventually came to a stop on its roof.

The boy had a broken arm and a concussion from the crash. He was flown to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment, CHP said. Garayalde was not injured in the collision.

Ramirez sustained abrasions to his arm and bruising to his forehead.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

