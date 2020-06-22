Crash leads to injuries, DUI arrest for Petaluma man

Two people were injured and a Petaluma man was arrested Sunday morning after police said he rear-ended their vehicle, while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Hipolito Salinas Zarate, 55, was driving southbound on Petaluma Boulevard North when he failed to stop in time for a vehicle that had slowed in front of him to turn into a driveway, according to a prepared statement from Petaluma Police Department.

Police said Zarate did not see the vehicle slow, and he crashed into it, injuring two people in the car. Both were treated and released at the scene, but police said they “observed signs of alcohol intoxication coming from Zarate,” and following a field sobriety test, he was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI.

Zarate was taken to Sonoma County Jail, where he is being held on $100,000 bail.