(1 of ) Rubble clutters the corner of Fourth Street at A Street after the earthquake of 1906. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) A view looking east from Exchange Avenue down Fourth Street showing the courthouse grounds to the right; a drug store to the left; a trolley, center; and The Wilson Bros. paint shop to the right at 222 Hinton Ave., early 1900s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) An 1872 photo of Fourth Street taken from Exchange Avenue showing the courthouse, fire station, a restaurant, stationary shop and variety store. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) The Hattie, McKinney and Titus Furniture Store at 304 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa after the 1906 earthquake. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) A colored postcard of Fourth Street looking west, circa 1908. (Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Collection. Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library.)
(6 of ) A 1909 postcard of Fourth Street looking west. (The Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Collection. Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library.)
(7 of ) Three street views of downtown Santa Rosa in 1909. At the top is the intersection of Third and E streets showing the Carnegie Library and Colgan home. At center is Fourth Street at B Street. The lower photo shows Fourth Street and the Sonoma County Courthouse. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) A 1912 postcard of Fourth Street looking west. (Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Collection. Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Looking northwest along Fourth Street from the courthouse in 1925. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Cars driving southwest on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa, circa 1939. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) A 1940s postcard showing Fourth Street and the Sonoma County Courthouse. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) A street view of Mailer-Frey Hardware and Sontag Drug Store located at 631 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa in 1940. Dr. H.M. Kinney, a chiropractor, had offices above the hardware store. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) A 1942 photograph looking north on B Street at Fourth Street. To the right is The White House department store, and the Roxy Theater is to the left. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) The 400 block Fourth Street in downtown Santa Rosa in the 1950s. On the right is the Buckhorn Club and Busy Bee Liquors. On the left is Berger Furs, the Savoy Hotel and Santa Rosa Furniture. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) A view of Mendocino Avenue looking north from Fourth Street in 1956. Exchange Bank and the Rosenberg Building are on the corners. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) Jayne Mansfield stands in front of the Flamingo Hotel at 2777 Fourth St. in 1960. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) The Bank of America stands at the center of the 600 block of Fourth Street in 1960. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) A birds-eye view of Taylor Mountain from the intersection of Fourth Street and Farmers Lane in Santa Rosa in November 1970. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) Doug Carroll, 50, lifts 605 pounds during the Wednesday Night Market on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa on June 8, 2011. (PD FILE)
(20 of ) The line in front of the Russian River Brewing Company on Fourth Street awaiting the opening for Pliny the Younger beer Feb. 3, 2012. (Jeff Lee/ The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) The line for the release of Pliny the Younger at The Russian River Brewing Co. in Santa Rosa, Feb. 7, 2014 stretches around Fourth and Fifth streets. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Amy Maslivec, left, and Ashley Armstrong hold hands as they near the finish line of the Santa Rosa Half Marathon down Fourth Street in Santa Rosa on Aug. 26, 2018. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)