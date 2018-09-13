Lined with historic storefronts, redwoods and verdant green trees, Fourth Street has always been a main street in Santa Rosa from the city’s origin to present day.

In 1854, Julio Carrillo, Santa Rosa’s “first citizen,” recorded his official plat map of the new town — First through Fifth streets going east and west, A through E streets, north and south, and at the middle a Spanish-style plaza.

The plaza was the center of town with the original courthouse on Fourth Street and businesses radiating out.

Over the years, earthquakes have leveled businesses and stores have come and gone but the picturesque lane has continued to be one of the major thoroughfares in Santa Rosa.

Click through the gallery above to Fourth Street’s transition from the 1800s to present day.