The striking illustration of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford featured on the Oct. 15 cover of Time magazine was created by a San Francisco artist who told the story of how it came to be in an interview with the magazine.
Artist John Mavroudis created a portrait of Ford, the research psychologist who accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault while they were both in high school, using words and phrases from her Sept. 27 testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Mavroudis described the process of putting together the cover, where Ford is shown raising her right hand, like a jigsaw puzzle.
"I started with an image of Ford and then drew the words in where they might be appropriate," Mavoroudis said. The memory quotes, he said, attached to her forehead, the quotes about wanting to help, placed on her hand.
"The hand could be seen as welcoming, but also deflecting," he said.
See more of his work at zenpop.com.