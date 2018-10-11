(1 of ) Family of one of Maria Carrillo's daughters, Marta ,and her husband, Joaquin Carrillo. She married a second cousin who also had the name Carrillo so the name stayed with them. Photo is circa 1905-1910, Maria Carrillo was one of the few women to receive a land grant Cabeza de Santa Rosa from the Spanish Mexican government Fom Sonoma County Museum.
(2 of ) Charlotte Barlow O'Brien with a Mexican work crew at the Barlow apple press in the early 1940s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Gen. Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo (1807-1890) was a California military commander, politician and rancher. He was born a subject of Spain, performed his military duties as an officer of the Republic of Mexico and shaped the transition of Alta California from a territory of Mexico to the U.S. state of California. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) The home of Gen. Mariano. Vallejo in Sonoma circa 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) A view of the Mexican fort and barracks in Sonoma in the 1840s. At far left an adobe house with soldiers in formation; at far right the Mission San Francisco de Solano. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) Ignacia Lopez de Carrillo Adobe, Rancho Cabeza de Santa Rosa, circa 1841. (The Press Democrat Archives)
ON BACK OF PHOTO:
Ignacia Lopez de Carrillo Adobe, Rancho Cabeza de Santa Rosa. In 1841 she was granted the Rancho Cabeza de Santa Rosa which ten years earlier had been granted to Rafael Gomez, California's first lawyer, whose home was in Monteray. He did not comply with the necessary steps to secure the grant.
The Carrillo Adobe was built on the south side of Mark West Creek, then known as Rio Chara..... Senora Carrillo died in 1849 and her estate was divided among her children; Juanna who married David Mallagh, and Felicidad, who was the wife of Victor Castro. Both inherited portions of this land. David Mallagh kept a store in the adobe in 1851.
(7 of ) Ramona Carrillo de Pacheco de Wilson (1812-1888) was the daughter of Joaquin Carrillo and Maria Lopez de Carrillo (the owner of the Rancho Cabeza de Santa Rosa). She was married to Capt. Mariano Pacheco and afterward Capt. John D. Wilson, owner of Los Guilicos Rancho in Sonoma Valley. Her son, Romualdo Pacheco, became California’s first Hispanic governor in 1875. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) A portrait of General Mariano.G. Vallejo, age 55, and the Sonoma barracks in 1840. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Linda Margarain reenacts chores at the Petaluma Adobe, including spinning, grinding corn, candle making and baking in 1977. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) A folklorico dance troupe performs on stage at the Sonoma County Fair Mexican Village with group of youngsters watching. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) The South Park neighborhood was historically the first stop for immigrants in Santa Rosa. In early 1900s it was filled with Italian, German, Portuguese and Russian families. From the 1950s to the 1980s, South Park was a thriving African-American neighborhood. Today, South Park and Roseland have a large number of Hispanic residents. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) Tomas Vera of Santa Rosa was part of the bracero program, which brought Mexican laborers to the United States during the WWII years. (Scott Manchester/ The Press Democrat, 2004)
(13 of ) The Carrillo Adobe in Santa Rosa between 1870 and 1880. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) Gen. Mariano Vallejo is known as the founder of Petaluma and Sonoma. The Petaluma Adobe served as the center of Vallejo's 66,000-acre working ranch between 1836-1846. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) Mexican carts in the Valley of the Moon Festival Parade in Sonoma in 1950. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) Linda Margarain reenacts chores at the Petaluma Adobe, including spinning, grinding corn, candle making and baking in 1977. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) A late 1800s portrait of Francisca Carrillo Vallejo McGettigan, the daughter of Platon M.G. Vallejo and granddaughter of Gen. Mariano G. Vallejo. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) Reenactment of the Vallejo and Haraszthy double wedding at the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) Monsignor Gerald Cox, third from left, and George Ortiz, fourth from left, with five students who received the first United Latins scholarships in 1962. (PD FILE, 2008)
(20 of ) A photo of Latino activist George Ortiz is shown as part of a Sonoma County Museum exhibit called "La Frontera del Norte," about the history of the Latino community in Sonoma County. (PD FILE, 2008)