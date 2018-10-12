SAN FRANCISCO — One of San Francisco's biggest landlords is being sued by dozens of tenants who claim he's trying drive them out to attract higher-paying replacements.
Thursday's suit claims Verita Investments illegally harassed 68 long-term, rent-control residents.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the suit says elevators sit broken for months, water or electricity are shut off without adequate warning and needed repairs are ignored while other noisy, dirty construction projects drag on for years.
Veritas owns about 240 buildings with more than 5,000 apartments. Long-term tenants often pay far lower rents than landlords can get from high-paid tech industry workers.
Veritas Chief Operating Officer Justin Sato denies the company is "hostile or negligent" toward tenants. He tells the Chronicle that a lot of buildings are old and need substantial work.