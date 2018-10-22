Petaluma police have arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property in three separate thefts, after tracking the teen based on palm prints lifted from crime scenes.

The police made the arrest Saturday morning in connection with two home safe burglaries and one theft of wheels and tires from a new Nissan.

The two burglaries police referred to were a safe reported stolen June 6 from the 1400 block of Colwood Drive and $20,000 cash taken from a safe in the 500 block of Sapphire Street on Sept. 11. The thief apparently got into the homes through unlocked windows and left a palm print upon entering in both cases, police said.

Last Tuesday, Petaluma police responded to Auto Center Drive for a report of a 2019 Nissan 370Z that had its wheels and tires stolen and the car was damaged during the theft, a loss of $12,000.

The palm prints led police to a 17-year-old Petaluma teen’s residence. As they interviewed him, officers said they found a set of new wheels and tires in the garage where the teen lived and matched the wheels to the stolen Nissan.

Police, who did not identify the teen, said he was taken to Sonoma County’s juvenile hall.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.