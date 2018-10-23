OAKLAND — A five-alarm fire has engulfed an apartment complex under construction, the latest in a series of blazes at large residential buildings in Oakland.

There were no reported injuries, but officials were concerned about embers igniting other fires.

The large blaze at the multi-story complex at West Grand Avenue and Market Street was still burning hours after it started at 1:59 a.m. Tuesday, the Mercury News reported.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire.

Since 2016, there have been at least three arson fires at apartment buildings being built in Oakland, according to the report.