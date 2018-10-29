Mary Moore’s tree-dwarfed cabin in the Occidental suburb of Camp Meeker is stacked and adorned with fat binders, aged periodicals, books, pamphlets and forceful political posters that champion the revolutionary or anti-capitalist or progressive take on about every issue imaginable.

Perhaps Sonoma County’s most enduring left-wing activist, Moore has agitated against — to name a few of the concerns — racism, sexism, classism, nuclear power, capital punishment, economic segregation, violence by police, abuse of workers, immigration crackdowns, Zionism and war.

The 83-year-old former Fiesta Queen of San Luis Obispo has promoted and defended civil rights protections. She has sought justice for Andy Lopez, Oscar Grant and Judi Bari and voiced support for Bernie Sanders, Colin Kaepernick, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Leonard Peltier, the Dreamers, the Palestinians, Standing Rock protesters, revolts against imperialism, greater distribution of wealth and global equal treatment for all who are oppressed or marginalized.

Through it all, said Moore, “I’ve always been a saver.”

She still has the treatise on racial prejudice that she wrote in 1953, for her 12th-grade civics class. It was inspired by what she’d witnessed earlier that year on a road trip through the segregated South with her late father, Alvin Rhodes, who was long the superintendent of San Luis Obispo County schools.

He was no radical firebrand. He was “very gentle and kind, moderate,” Moore said. But while in the South on the long drive from central California to a conference in Washington, D.C., he would not stop to eat at a segregated restaurant.

Observing that, his daughter said, “I learned to take a stand.”

“I credit him a lot with setting me on that road.”

The experience on the father-and-daughter, cross-country drive produced the former Mary Katherine Rhodes’ civics class composition on prejudice based on race.

“I guess you could call that the first binder,” she said. Her collection of topical binders grew to more than 600.

Moore has stuffed them with newspaper, magazine and newsletter articles, opinion pieces, anything in print that she believes contributes to discourse on local, regional, national and global conflicts, struggles and dominant points of sociopolitical-economic-environmental contention.

A co-founder of the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County and a daily email distributor of news and commentary on issues near and far, Moore amassed the paper collection as a personal reference trove and archives. Over the years, she pondered what she might do with her collection before she passes.

It was maybe 20 years ago that she connected with Theresa Salazar, curator of Western Americana at UC Berkeley’s Bancroft Library. Salazar had heard of Moore and her collection from Gaye LeBaron, the vastly published Berkeley graduate, Press Democrat columnist and history author.

A couple of times, Salazar drove up to see Moore’s collection. But she never took anything.

Finally, one day last week, Salazar returned to Camp Meeker with two colleagues, a small van and a load of empty cartons. Salazar and her helpers toured Moore’s cabin and outbuildings, and they eagerly filled and hauled off 15 boxes.

“Mary is an international citizen,” Salazar said. “She is interested in so many things.”

The curator is most keen for Moore’s ephemera — the posters, flyers and articles that accompanied local and regional protests, campaigns and movements, and that would have been discarded were it not for Moore’s predilection to save.