A bicycle rider in west Marin County died Monday evening after being struck by a suspected drunken driver, according to the CHP.
Officers arrested Paula Drake, 24, of Fairfax after the 5:35 p.m. collision on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard southeast of Point Reyes Station.
The rider, still alive, was found by firefighters in a ditch off the boulevard, west of Railroad Avenue. The rider was taken to Marin General Hospital and pronounced dead.
The bicyclist, whose name wasn’t released Tuesday morning, had been westbound on the rural route. Drake also was westbound and veered onto the right shoulder, striking the rider, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.
Officers determined Drake was intoxicated and arrested her on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.
