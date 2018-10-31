Tuesday’s fatal car crash north of Windsor killed a Healdsburg man and put a Windsor man in jail, suspected of drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter, the CHP said.
The victim was identified Wednesday as Jose Alderete‑Beltran, 57. He died soon after the 5:50 p.m. crash after an oncoming Volkswagen Beetle crossed into his path and struck his Volkswagen Passat, CHP said.
Suspect DUI driver Josimar Ortiz‑Ortiz, 26, of Windsor had minor injuries and was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of the two felony charges. The suspect remained in custody Wednesday with bail set at $100,000.
The crash was south of Limerick Lane, on a stretch of Old Redwood Highway, between Healdsburg and Windsor.
The heavily damaged Passat came to a stop against a pole, trapping Alderete‑Beltran. He was cut free from the wreckage by firefighters, loaded into an ambulance and died on the way to a hospital.
A passenger in his car had minor injuries. The CHP Wednesday identified him as Luis Antonio Leyva Osorio, 37, of Healdsburg.
