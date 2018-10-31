An October attack by suspected gang members on a rival gang member led to the arrest of Petaluma brothers Monday and the recovery of a stolen assault rifle and four other guns, according to Petaluma police.

The initial assault happened Oct. 14 as a 31-year-old man returned to Petaluma to drive his family around his former home, police Lt. Tim Lyons said Wednesday.

The man got into a vehicle crash in east Petaluma and as he waited for a tow truck, men in a passing pickup stopped and assaulted him. The victim, a rival gang member, protected himself by crawling partially under a parked vehicle and suffered head and torso injuries from being kicked and punched, as well as a stab wound, Lyons said.

The attackers ran as others came to the man’s defense. A police investigation led to Monday’s search warrants at Petaluma homes on Park Lane and Petaluma Boulevard North.

The searches were done simultaneously by about 22 officers including Petaluma police SWAT officers, Petaluma and Santa Rosa gang investigators and state parole officers. Three loaded handguns locked in a bedroom file cabinet were found at the Park Lane home and a stolen, loaded assault rifle and a loaded, high-powered rifle were found at the second home, said Lyons. The stolen rifle had come from a Rohnert Park home burglary.

Officers arrested Andy Albor, 25, and Alan Albor, 28, at the Park Lane residence. Petaluma police still are looking for at least one more person in connection with the initial assault, Lyons said.

The two were arrested on parole violations and taken to the Sonoma County Jail where they were being held without bail. The assault investigation is ongoing, Lyons said.

