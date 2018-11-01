The Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office has filed a felony sexual assault charge against a 50-year-old Butte County man suspected of molesting a 9-year-old child during a September camping trip to Fort Bragg.
Aaron Burrows, of Paradise, turned himself in Tuesday to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office after a Mendocino County warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the alleged molestation.
Burrows was later transferred to the Mendocino County Jail, where he remained in custody Thursday morning, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney. Burrows has an arraignment scheduled for today at 9, and is being held on $250,000 bail, Barney said in an email.
The investigation began after Mendocino County Sheriff’s detectives were contacted Sept. 6 by the Paradise Police Department about an alleged sexual assault during a camping trip four days earlier on the Fort Bragg coast.
The reported victim, a 9-year-old Butte County child, had told a guardian about the sexual assault, and the suspect was identified as Burrows, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.