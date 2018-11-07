A Santa Rosa family arrived home Tuesday afternoon to find their house full of smoke from a fire and their dog, Yuri, still inside the burning residence.
While firefighters attacked the Lodi Street fire, Capt. Steve Suter found the unconscious dog and carried it out, where it was revived with a canine breathing mask.
The fire apparently started on the ground floor in the kitchen area and was burning in the walls, crawlspace and below the floor, said Santa Rosa Battalion Chief Matt Dahl.
Crews had to cut large holes in multiple areas to get to the flames and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes, Dahl said. Damage to the two‑story home, estimated at $100,000, was extensive from flames as well as heat and smoke.
How the fire started remained under investigation Wednesday.
The two adults and teen son had come home about 3:40 p.m. and called for help, unable to get to their dog due to the thick smoke.
Firefighters arrived within five minutes and found the family out front, frantic with worry. Unable to see to the floor due to the smoke, Suter found the dog after bumping into it with his foot. He lifted the 40‑pound Husky mix and carried it outside.
It had stopped breathing and was unconscious as firefighters began resuscitation efforts, Suter said.
When it began to breathe, the dog was taken by a fire official to a vet. Yuri later was transferred to UC Davis veterinary clinic in Davis due to concerns about its lungs. A vet told Suter Wednesday morning that the dog was doing well, he said.
You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.