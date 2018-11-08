The 2018 midterm elections were full of firsts across the country.

In Colorado, Jared Polis became the first openly gay man in the United States to win a governor’s race. In Minnesota and Michigan, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib became the first Muslim women to be elected Congress.

Over the past 60 years, Sonoma County’s local races have had their fair share of election firsts. Helen Rudee became Sonoma County’s first female supervisor in 1976, Lee Pierce became Santa Rosa’s first African American city councilman in 2004.

