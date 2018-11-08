(1 of ) Helen Putnam became Petaluma’s first female mayor in 1966. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Sonoma's first female mayor Joan McGrath Waterhouse (right) was elected by the city council on April 17, 1956. Here she is chatting over the air with the mayor of Sonoma’s sister city in France on the eve of the 1959 Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival. (Sonoma Index Tribune Archives)
(3 of ) Helen Rudee became our first female Sonoma County supervisor when she won the 3rd District supervisorial race in 1976. She served three four-year terms in the seat representing the central portion of the county. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat, 2013)
(4 of ) In 2016, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors enjoyed its first female majority when Susan Gorin, Shirlee Zane and Lynda Hopkins were elected to office. The supervisors marked the event by having former supervisor, Helen Rudee, 98, administer the oath of office in January of 2017. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Lee Pierce made history in 2004 as the first African-American on the Santa Rosa City Council. (Courtesy photo)
(6 of ) Gwen Anderson (center right), become Sebastopol’s first female mayor in 1978. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Ernesto Olivares was Santa Rosa’s first Latino mayor. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) First elected in 2000 Janet Orchard was Cotati’s first openly gay city council member and mayor. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat, 2009)
(9 of ) John Sawyer, was first elected to the City Council in 2004. He is the first openly gay man to serve on the council and in the rotating position of mayor. (Press Democrat Archives)
(10 of ) In 2016, Lynda Hopkins became the first female to serve western Sonoma County on the Board of Supervisors. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat, 2016)
(11 of ) In 2011, Gabe Kearney was sworn in as Petaluma’s first openly gay city council member. Kearney is also of Latin American descent and at the time was one of the youngest council members in the city’s history. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat, 2012)
(12 of ) In 2013, Sebastopol became the first city in the nation to select an individual with a background in the medical marijuana industry as its mayor. Robert Jacob, who is gay, was also the city’s first Latino mayor. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) In 2008 Tiffany Renee became the first Latin American woman to be elected to the Petaluma City Council. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat, 2012)
(14 of ) In 2008, a 27-year-old Efren Carrillo became Sonoma County’s first Latino supervisor. (Kent Porter/ The Press Democrat, 2016)
(15 of ) Two women, both Democrats, shared the title of first Native American woman elected to Congress: Sharice Davids, a former White House fellow from Kansas, and Debra Haaland, above, a community activist from New Mexico. Haaland drew parallels between the separation of Native American children and the federal government’s recent border actions with the families of migrants. (AP Photo/Juan Labreche)
(16 of ) Sharice Davids, above, is also the first lesbian Native American to be elected to the House and part of “a rainbow wave” of LGBT candidates in this year’s election. She has criticized the Republican tax bill and called for “a true tax cut for the middle class.” (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
(17 of ) Ilhan Omar above, a Democratic state legislator in Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib, a Democratic former state legislator in Michigan, became the first Muslim women elected to Congress after winning their House races. Omar will also be the first Somali-American to serve in Congress. She has called for gun control, single-payer health care and a pathway to citizenship for immigrants in the country illegally.
(Mark Vancleave /Star Tribune via AP)
(18 of ) Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American attorney, has championed Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage and abolishing the federal agency Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
(19 of ) Jahana Hayes, a school district administrator in Waterbury, Connecticut, will become the first African-American woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. Hayes, a Democrat, was a celebrated former history teacher who was chosen as the National Teacher of the Year in 2016. She will fill the seat previously held by Elizabeth Esty, a Democrat who said she had failed to protect women in her office from sexual harassment and did not seek re-election. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
(20 of ) Ayanna Pressley will become the first African-American woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress. She beat a 10-term incumbent in the Democratic primary and vowed to pursue “activist leadership” to advance a progressive agenda. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
(21 of ) Kristi Noem, a four-term Republican congresswoman who touted her experience working on her family’s farm and her conservative record in office, will be the first female governor of South Dakota. Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for her at a rally in Rapid City on Monday night. (Briana Sanchez/The Argus Leader via AP)
(22 of ) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, became the youngest woman elected to Congress. Like Pressley, she defeated a white male incumbent who had served 10 terms in a Democratic primary. She will represent New York’s 14th District, which includes parts of Queens and the Bronx. She has never held elected office but attracted support with an uncompromising left-wing platform. She won about 78 percent of the vote against her little-known Republican opponent. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
(23 of ) Two Democratic women in Texas, Veronica Escobar of El Paso, above, and Sylvia Garcia of Houston, will be the state’s first Latinas to serve in the House of Representatives. Escobar, a top elected official in El Paso County, will replace Rep. Beto O’Rourke, whose spirited challenge for Senate against Ted Cruz fell short Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
(24 of ) Texas State Senator Sylvia Garcia speaks during the general session at the Texas Democratic Convention in Fort Worth, Texas.The victories of her and Escobar, both in seats previously held by Democrats, reflect the shifting demographics in Texas, particularly in urban areas.Garcia was a member of the Texas Senate.(AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
(25 of ) Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican closely allied with President Donald Trump, will be Tennessee’s first female senator. She is fiercely anti-abortion and stressed border security and taxes. Trump visited Tennessee to campaign for Blackburn three times, most recently at a rally in Chattanooga on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(26 of ) Jared Polis, a wealthy Democratic congressman in Colorado, became the first openly gay man elected as governor in any state. He wants to push for single-payer health care and renewable energy. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP)
(27 of ) Janet Mills, the Democratic state attorney general of Maine, will be its first female governor. (She was also the first woman elected as the state’s attorney general.) The former prosecutor was elected to the state Legislature in 2002 and has vowed to combat the opioid epidemic and ensure access to health care. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)