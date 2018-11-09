• If you or your children have asthma or other lung disease, make sure you follow your doctor’s directions about taking your medicines and following your asthma management plan. Call your doctor for advice if symptoms worsen or consider leaving the area.

• Run your home or car air-conditioner on recycle or recirculate. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

• Keep your windows and doors closed unless it’s extremely hot outside.

• If possible, seek shelter in buildings with filtered air or go to areas outside the region until smoke levels subside.

The county public health division on Friday issued the following recommendations to residents:

Sonoma County health officials said Friday morning local air quality reached “very unhealthy” levels in some parts of the county due to smoke and ash from the Camp fire 100 miles away in Butte County.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane, who also sits on board of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, said the unhealthy air is as bad as it was the first few days after the deadly Tubbs fire roared into Santa Rosa on Oct. 8, 2017.

The county public health division said in a statement air quality varies across the county with “some areas in the unhealthy or very unhealthy ranges.”

The level of air quality can range from satisfactory, or zero, to as high as a serious health risk exceeding 500. At noon Friday, the air across the county ranged from readings of nearly 200 in east Santa Rosa, 285 in Sebastopol, to as high as 451 in Guerneville, according to the Environmental Protection Agency Air Quality Index.

Health officials said these poor air quality conditions in the county are likely to remain for the next 24 hours. During that period, everyone should avoid or limit outdoor activity and exertion, officials said.

An air quality district meteorologist said more favorable weather conditions are possible Saturday that could improve air quality.

“Children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, lung disease and heart disease are most at risk for harmful impacts,” according to the health officials’ statement.

Zane, who has been on the air quality management district board for a decade, encouraged seniors and children, as well as anyone with asthma or lung-related illnesses, to stay indoors.

“If you are a senior or a child and have asthma or other type of bronchial infections, such as a cold, you really, really have to stay inside,” Zane said. “When you’re inside, too, don’t do anything to exacerbate the issues. ...It’s just the particulate matter — the air is filled with carcinogenic substances.”

Zane said the particulate matter gets trapped in your lungs and can cause heart-related issues.

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital’s emergency department is prepared to treat patients with respiratory problems. Staff at the hospital reported Friday morning the incidence of patients coming into the emergency room with breathing issues has been minimal, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Zane reminded local residents that Bay Area air quality district’s Spare the Air restrictions are in effect and that it’s illegal to burn anything right now.

“If you have a fireplace and are tempted, don’t go there,” she said. “One fireplace in a neighborhood can adversely affect your neighbors when the air quality is so poor."

For more information about current air quality levels, you can visit this website.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @renofish.