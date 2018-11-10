Civilian death toll in Yemen mounting despite US assurances

(1 of ) FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2016 file photo, fire and smoke rise after a Saudi-led airstrike hit a site believed to be one of the largest weapons depots on the outskirts of Yemen's capital, Sanaa. Airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen are on a pace to kill more civilians in 2018 than last year despite US claims that the coalition is working to prevent such bloodshed, a database tracking violence shows. The war, nearly four years old, may have killed as many as 80,000 people, according to the figures, not counting the untold numbers who have died of hunger in the humanitarian disaster wreaked by the conflict. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)
(3 of ) FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2018 file photo, a child injured in a deadly Saudi-led coalition airstrike rests in a hospital in Saada, Yemen. Airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen are on a pace to kill more civilians in 2018 than last year despite US claims that the coalition is working to prevent such bloodshed, a database tracking violence shows. The war, nearly four years old, may have killed as many as 80,000 people, according to the figures, not counting the untold numbers who have died of hunger in the humanitarian disaster wreaked by the conflict. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)
(5 of ) This Oct. 24, 2018 image made from Associated Press video, shows the bodies of victims of a Saudi-led coalition strike that killed at least 21 civilians, including children, at a fruit-and-vegetable market in the town of Bayt el-Faqih, near Hodeida, Yemen. Airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen are on a pace to kill more civilians in 2018 than last year despite US claims that the coalition is working to prevent such bloodshed, a database tracking violence shows. (AP Video via AP)
(7 of ) This Oct. 24, 2018 image made from Associated Press video shows, a man waiting to receive treatment on a hospital bed after a Saudi-led coalition strike that hit a fruit-and-vegetable market killing at least 21 civilians, in the town of Bayt el-Faqih near Hodeida, Yemen. Airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen are on a pace to kill more civilians in 2018 than last year despite US claims that the coalition is working to prevent such bloodshed, a database tracking violence shows. (AP Video via AP)
(9 of ) FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018 file photo, Yemenis attend the funeral of victims of a Saudi-led airstrike, in Saada, Yemen. Airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen are on a pace to kill more civilians in 2018 than last year despite US claims that the coalition is working to prevent such bloodshed, a database tracking violence shows. The war, nearly four years old, may have killed as many as 80,000 people, according to the figures, not counting the untold numbers who have died of hunger in the humanitarian disaster wreaked by the conflict. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)
(11 of ) FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, Houthi Shiite rebels inspect the rubble of the Republican Palace that was destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen. Airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen are on a pace to kill more civilians in 2018 than last year despite US claims that the coalition is working to prevent such bloodshed, a database tracking violence shows. The war, nearly four years old, may have killed as many as 80,000 people, according to the figures. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)
(12 of ) FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, an explosion follows a Saudi-led airstrike on an army base in Sanaa, Yemen. Airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen are on a pace to kill more civilians in 2018 than last year despite US claims that the coalition is working to prevent such bloodshed, a database tracking violence shows. The war, nearly four years old, may have killed as many as 80,000 people. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)