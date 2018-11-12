A concerned driver called police late Sunday night about a swerving vehicle on Highway 101, leading officers to arrest an extremely intoxicated Petaluma man with a history of DUI, according to police.
Officers found multiple open alcohol containers in Javier Cab’s vehicle, and a preliminary breath test showed Cab was at least three time the legal 0.08 percent blood-alcohol limit, police said Monday.
Petaluma police contacted Cab, 36, about 11:10 p.m. at an East Washington Street fast food restaurant after getting the call. The concerned driver had followed the man from the highway to the restaurant where he was seen drinking alcohol, police said.
Cab didn’t have a legal license and had been arrested at least twice for prior DUI cases, police said. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor drunken driving and remained in custody early Monday with bail set at $25,000.
The arrest was the second Sunday in Petaluma of a very drunken driver with a history of repeat DUI arrests, according to Petaluma police.
