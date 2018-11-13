A driver killed in a Hopland crash was identified Tuesday by the Mendocino County Coroner’s Office as a 17-year-old Boonville teen.
Brian Mendoza died in the impact of Friday’s 6:45 p.m. crash into two oak trees off Old River Road.
The teen had been driving just north of Hopland when his 2016 Honda Accord left the road, according to the CHP. The impact practically split the sedan in half and tore the roof off the driver’s side.
The CHP still is investigating the speed involved and whether alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor.
Old River Road is a two-lane rural route paralleling Highway 101 from south of Hopland north to Ukiah.
