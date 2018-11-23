(1 of ) A 1908 color postcard of Sebastopol’s Main Street shows the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railroad line. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Heres a south view of Main Street in Sebastopol in 1890. At the upper left is the Sullivan Livery building and to the right is the Crawford building. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Earthquake damage to the Bank of Sebastopol after the 1906 earthquake. The bank was located on Main Street near Bodega Avenue. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) Snow covers Main Street in Sebastopol in 1908. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Here's a view of Main Street in Sebastopol in 1908. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) Festival goers wait at the entrance to the Sebastopol Apple Show at 286 S. Main St., in 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Electric wires used by the Petaluma & Santa Rosa electric railroad hang over Main Street in Sebastopol in 1911. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) A horse-drawn Lee Brothers vehicle stands at the intersection of Main Street and Bodega Avenue, circa 1915. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(9 of ) This 1925 photo looking south on Main Street from Bodega Avenue shows Worth's Drug Store, the Bank of Sonoma County, Western Cleaners and Tailors, and the First National Bank. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) A Petaluma & Santa Rosa passenger train leaves the station on Main Street and Bodega Highway on route to Petaluma on June 30, 1932. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) This 1938 photo shows Flemings Market on Main Street in Sebastopol. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) The Miss Sonoma County float travels down Main Street in Sebastopol during the 1939 Apple Parade. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) The Native Sons of the Golden West Drum Corps march down Main Street on Armistice Day in 1939. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) A band marches down Sebastopol’s Main Street in the 1939 Veterans Day Parade. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) Sebastopol Cold Storage Co. manager, Charles Holme, Jr. pushes Art B. Sexton in a wheel barrow down Main Street, paying off an election bet during the 1940 presidential election of Franklin D. Roosevelt. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(16 of ) Here's a south facing view of Main Street in Sebastopol with the Bank of America on the left and Western Auto Supply on the right, 1950s(Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) Looking northeast at the corner of Main Street and Bodega Avenue in Sebastopol in 1956, the photo shows the Shell Gas Station, Analy Rexall Drugs, Sprouse-Reitz "five and dime", L.L. Arnett Real Estate, Golden State Ice Cream and Appleton Bakery. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(18 of ) A snapshot looking diagonally across Main Street in a southeasterly direction captures the Purity market in 1958. The supermarket was demolished two years later. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) Featured here is the intersection of Main Street and Bodega Avenue looking north with the Bank of Sonoma County on the right and Fleming's Market on the left, 1960. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) Here's the intersection of Main Street and Bodega Avenue, looking east with the Bank of America on the right, 1960. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) Pictured here is a California Street cable car at grand opening of the Summit Savings Bank in Sebastopol in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) A sidewalk sale is held on Main Street in Sebastopol in 1972. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) The Analy High School Band marches down North Main Street in the 1978 Sebastopol Apple Blossom Parade. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(24 of ) A color photo of businesses on South Main Street in Sebastopol in the 1970s shows the Analy Beauty Shop, Country Blues (clothing), Dons Restaurant, and the Imperial Savings Bank. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)